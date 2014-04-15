Dark Souls 2: Prepare to Die on PC

Praise the sun! Dark Souls 2 is finally coming to PC on April 25, and PC Gamer has everything you need to get ready. Every day between now and next Friday, we're giving you the best tips to survive, video of our favorite deaths, impressions on the game's new graphics and control settings, and in-depth technical analysis from Durante, the modder who fixed Dark Souls on PC. Two weeks of Dark Souls, all leading up to our review on April 25.

Check this hub daily as we fill in everything you need to know about Dark Souls 2 on PC.