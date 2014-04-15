Dark Souls 2 beginners guide: how to stay alive (longer)

There are many good spots to farm souls, but the most effective for the longest period is in Heide’s Tower of Flame. Looking at the mansion in Majula, it’s through the stone doorway on the right. There are ten Old Knights, they’re slow, and they drop 400 souls each. You don’t even need to fight them. Simply lead them around to the narrow outcrop near the boss door (the one with a metal chest on it) and you can get them to fall off. The best technique is getting close and making them swing for you, then backing away and putting the gap between you and an Old Knight. Get it right and he’ll plunge into the water.