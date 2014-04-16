Dark Souls 2 4K screenshots

Dark Souls 2 is a gorgeous game. Except when it's an ugly game. It's a little weird that way—some environments are absolutely breathtaking, while others stand out with dated, blocky geometry. This gallery mostly reflects the former, capturing some of Dark Souls II's most breathtaking vistas and immaculate art direction. There are no bosses or secrets in sight, but if you don't want to see some of the environments before discovering them for yourself, come back after you've set foot in Drangleic.

The theme of this gallery is "stoic." Or perhaps "pensive." Or "ooh, pretty lighting." Now feast your eyes on 40 screenshots captured at 3840x2160.

Make sure to click each image to view it at full resolution.