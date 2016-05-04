Dangerous Golf trailer is a health and safety nightmare

Dangerous Golf plays just as you imagine golf from former Burnout developers would. It's apocalyptically destructive, a cathartic, arcadey physics sim on which to expend your crockery-based fury.

Tim recently enjoyed a day obliterating stoneware and described it as a smashing (sorry) proof of concept for Three Fields Entertainment. Best of all, Dangerous Golf will shine on PC—scenery will smash into more bits than on its console counterparts.

Dangerous Golf is due out June. I'd stave off anger management class till then.