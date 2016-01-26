Dangerous Golf is golf via Burnout and NBA Jam

Do you know how I can tell that Dangerous Golf is being made by industry veterans? There's no 'Simulator' hanging extraneously off the end. It's just 'Dangerous Golf', full stop. Golf that is dangerous. Three Fields Entertainment is partially composed of Criterion's founding members, and Dangerous Golf has Burnout in its genes. Remember Burnout's Crash mode, where you caused as much carnage as possible with one fell swerve? Dangerous Golf is like that, but you yell 'FORE!' before walloping a fiery meteor.

Dollar damage to at least four locations (petrol station, kitchen, ballroom and castle) will be your high score, with cash bonuses for trick shots and detonating your ball with the force of a thousand suns. These 'SmashBreakers' will be a sight to see, particularly as Dangerous Golf boasts real-time couch- and online co-op—something that was never possible for Criterion on old tech.

"Dangerous Golf may be a fun, silly golf game," Three Fields says, "but it’s one that was created with a serious technical edge. Our team worked closely with both Epic’s Unreal Engine 4 team and Nvidia to not only push the boundaries of their PhysX, Apex Destruction and Flex technologies, but also to deliver a truly physics based game experience."

It sounds like Goat Simulator in which the goat is a ballistic missile in a physically simulated world. Co-founder Alex Ward added his take in an interview with Eurogamer:

"We started with golf is boring, golfers are boring and golf games can be boring, unless it's Leaderboard Golf on the Commodore 64, which was awesome. So we said, what's a bit of Burnout, a bit of Black and a bit of NBA Jam? What does that look like on next-generation hardware? That's how it started."

Whoever said golf wasn't a party game? Its dangerous cousin arrives in May, and Three Fields has hinted that it may just be the beginning of a slew of destructive, cathartic games.