Cyberpunk assassin simulator Ghostrunner has a release date

Ghostrunner gives you a katana, Force powers, and the ability to wallrun and slow time, then sets you loose on a high-tech tower full of gun goons and the occasional cyberninja. It looks like someone emptied out a folder labeled "badass things" and put them all in one game, and it'll be out on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on October 27. There's a demo coming too, which we'll be able to try from September 29.

Ghostrunner is a collaboration between developers One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks, who describe it like this: "One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a never-ending dance with death fearlessly." It looks like it has an intense die-repeat-die-again cycle, with the potential for some stylish murder moves once you pull off a sequence perfectly.

Our Andy Chalk played an earlier demo, and said: "I found it incredibly frustrating in spots, because it's so completely committed to the concept of 'move or die,' but my temper cooled as I got better at chaining movements fluidly and dashing side-to-side instead of straight ahead (typically head-on into a bullet) and I was eventually able to hack-and-slash my way to the end without smashing my keyboard to pieces."