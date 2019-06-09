Cyberpunk 2077 now has Steam and GOG pages

Cyberpunk 2077 (or, The Game Starring Keanu Reeves), now has a Steam page and a GOG preorder page. As we learned during Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference, the listing specifies an April 16 release date.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," the official description reads. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality."

The listings confirm that V's "cyberware" can be customized, as well as their "skillset and playstyle". One of V's objectives, according to the listing, will be to steal a cybernetic implant which grants eternal life.

The trailer is below, in case you missed it. The game's available to pre-order, though keep in mind it doesn't release for another ten months.

