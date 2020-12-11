Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix attempts to address seizure trigger, fixes several quest bugs

Cyberpunk 2077 is out the door, but that doesn't mean that the work is done. Quite the opposite, in fact: The holiday cornucopia of bugs, glitches, and performance issues means developers are CD Projekt Red are still at their desks, hammering out the dents. The hotfix 1.04 patch that went live on PC and PlayStation today (the Xbox update is coming soon) makes a number of fixes and changes to quests, graphics, and performance, foremost among them a change to the flashing effects in the game's "braindances."

Just a few days ahead of release, Game Informer reported that the braindance sequence had triggered a seizure in its reviewer, who noted that the effect was "much like the actual device neurologists use in real life to trigger a seizure" for diagnostic purposes. A day later, CD Projekt said it would add a more visible warning about the effect, and that it was looking into "a more permanent solution." That solution, as implemented by this patch, is to smooth out the effect, and reduce both the frequency and magnitude of the flashing.

Another fix addresses a potential streaming issue that came to light the day before Cyberpunk 2077 went live:

We just noticed there's a song in the game which might put a DMCA strike on your channel even when playing with “Disable Copyrighted Music” option on. While we work on fixing it, please make sure to turn the sound off during the first two Braindance sequences. Apologies! pic.twitter.com/yfP6Tbdta0December 9, 2020

Those copyrighted songs will now be muted when the "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature is switched on.

There's still a lot of work to be done—the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit is filled with threads bemoaning the state of the game, including the "State of Cyberpunk 2977" megathread, which at this moment has nearly 15,000 comments. But it's a step in the right direction. The full patch notes are below.

(Also, don't forget to update your drivers.)

Quests

Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.

Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.

Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.

Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.

Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.

Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.

Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.

Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.

Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.

Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.

Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.

Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.

Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.

Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.

Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.

Other quest fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.

Visual

Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.

Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle.

Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.

Performance and Stability

Improved stability, including various crash fixes.

Miscellaneous

Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.

Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature toggled on.

PC-specific

Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.

Console-specific