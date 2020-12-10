New Nvidia driver makes for the 'definitive experience' in Cyberpunk 2077

If you've got an Nvidia graphics card and want to get the most from Cyberpunk 2077, then you're going to want to update to the very latest drivers. Released yesterday, the new GeForce Game Ready 460.79 WHQL driver brings specific improvements to Cyberpunk 2077 as well as for Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10 (quite the title), along with DLSS support for a few more games, including Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

The headline act here is obviously Cyberpunk 2077 , which is a graphically sumptuous game, at least it is when it isn't glitching. You'll find ray-traced pretties to be had as well, at least on Nvidia's RTX hardware (ray-tracing support for AMD's new cards are expected shortly), which shift the graphical fidelity up a gear at the cost of performance.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The good news is that Cyberpunk 2077 also supports DLSS, which helps offset the impact of turning those ray tracing options on. Alternatively, if you're running a more modest card, just helps improve frame rates regardless. Nvidia reckons that DLSS can improvement frame rates by 60 percent or more, depending on resolution and settings.

If you're planning on playing Cyberpunk at 4K, then be warned that you're going to need some serious graphics hardware to get the job done. Even Nvidia's own numbers paint a scary picture of the kind of hardware needed: even an RTX 3090 only manages 22 fps without DLSS. The good news is that DLSS does up this to a far smoother 57.8 fps. So basically you're going to want to turn on DLSS here.

We'll be looking at Cyberpunk 2077 performance on the latest AMD and Nvidia hardware shortly—we've been waiting for the final game code to drop before testing, as DRM for the review code was affecting performance.

This latest driver also packs some improvement for Minecraft RTX, which recently made it out of beta . You don't need to install this driver to experience the new ray-traced worlds, but doing so will ensure that you're getting optimal performance.