The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is an utter powerhouse and $200 off right now

Striking the perfect balance between portability and performance—and now at an even cheaper price—the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops out there (in fact, it's number two on our list). This deal at Best Buy knocks $200 off this highly desirable bit of kit, which boasts some of the best performance of any gaming laptop, for $1,349.99.

The Zephyrus G14 has incredible CPU performance and a beautiful and vibrant screen, all brought together in a lightweight and gorgeous form factor. This deal won't be the cheapest RTX 3060 machine around on this Cyber Monday, but that's because the Zephyrus G14 is such a sexy and sleek piece of kit, with RTX 30-series graphics that can rival some desktops.

That smaller, 14-inch form factor makes this one of our favourite laptops, and the RTX 3060 is the perfect card for this size, given its limited cooling options. And it comes paired with an AMD Ryzen 5900HS CPU, which is as powerful a mobile chip as you'll get anywhere.

It's a an amazing gaming laptop at full price, and well worth consideration with this chunky a discount.

MSI GF65 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | 14-inch | Ryzen 9 5900HS | RTX 3060 | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,549.99 $1,349.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

You can read our full review of the Zephyrus G14 here, and coo over the five heatpipes that keep the CPU and GPU cool, and the alternating fin length of the fans: it really is a beaut. Pretty much our only beef with this hardware is that when you really stretch it, things can get a little noisy, but see also: almost every powerful laptop ever.

It's perhaps worth pointing out that the Zephyrus ROG's real standout quality is that powerful CPU: this is a gaming laptop and then some, but it's also capable of much more than that. If you're just after a machine for gaming then other options are worth considering (perhaps this deal on a Razer Blade), but if you want something that can also chew through 3D rendering, video encoding, and the like, then this is an absolute stand-out.