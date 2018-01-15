Cuphead and PUBG compete for Game of the Year at the DICE Awards 2018

The nominees for the 21st annual DICE Awards have been announced. PS4-exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn leads the way with ten nominations across the event's 24 categories, however Cuphead pops up in five, while PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds features in four.

All three games will compete for Game of the Year, alongside Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at the ceremony, due to take place on Thursday, February 22 in Las Vegas.

As you might expect, PC games are particularly well-represented in both the Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year and Role‐Playing Game of the Year categories—with XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, Total War: Warhammer 2, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera, Nier: Automata, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War spread across both.

One particularly strong grouping is the Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction category which has Gorogoa, Horizon Zero Dawn, Breath of the Wild, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and What Remains of Edith Finch. Any one of those is a worthy winner, but I'd personally love to see Edith Finch come out on top there.

Check out the DICE Awards 2018 nominations in full