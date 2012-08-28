Popular

CS:GO, Guild Wars 2 and Mechwarrior Online buffed by Nvidia beta drivers

Nvidia's latest beta driver drop offers performance upgrades and extra features for Guild Wars 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Mechwarrior Online and more. The beta drivers should deliver silkier frame rates and advanced ambient occlusion shadowing options in the Nvidia control panel and provide extra support for dual-card set ups.

Players dual-wielding cards in SLI formation will be able to make use of improved profiles for Darksiders 2, Orcs Must Die! 2, Planetside 2, Shogun 2: Total War, Sleeping Dogs, and The Secret World. There's even a profile in place for Borderlands 2, which isn't due out until mid September.

Scan the full range of features on the Nvidia driver page . You can download them quickly using the link at the top left portion of the GeForce front page. They're in beta, mind, so don't download if you're worried about your video card suddenly screaming "NOOOOO" and vomiting a rainbow assortment of pixels all over your monitor. I hate it when that happens.

