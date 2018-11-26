Crucial's 2TB MX500 SSD is £209 today, its lowest price ever

It's always hard to figure out how much of a big deal Cyber Monday will be in the UK versus the US, where it's more of a staple. What I do know is that this year it's yielded a massive saving on one of the best SSDs around: Crucial's 2TB MX500 is just £209 today on Amazon. For context, the cheapest it's ever been before this was over £280. That's a ludicrous discount.

If you're curious as to why we rate Crucial's SSD so highly, I defer to our best SSDs for gaming list. "Crucial's MX500 is one of the few drives that really has no weak points, and with game install sizes getting larger, buying the largest SSD you can afford is becoming increasingly important. The MX500 is one of the top performing SATA drives, and perhaps more important, it's one of the more affordable SSDs." And that was before this ludicrously good deal.

Cyber Monday is in full swing, of course, and I'm blearily adding deals to it as you read this. Check out the full range here.