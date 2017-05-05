Corsair's Carbide series Air 240 cube case is on sale for $52

The smaller your build, the more critical it is to have proper airflow. In that regard, Corsair makes some big promises with Carbide series Air 240, a high-airflow chassis for small for factor builds. If you're interested in this case, you can snag it from Newegg for $52 after applying a promo code (EMCSRFRE2) and cashing in a $20 mail-in-rebate.

This is a case for mini-ITX and micro-ATX motherboards only. It has a cube-shaped design with ventilation that runs up the front and extends on the top of the case from front to back.

Corsair includes two 120mm fans in the front and one more up top. There are fan mounts to add a second 120mm fan up top, two more in the bottom, and one more on the side. On top of all that, there are spots to add two 80mm fans in the back of the case.

If you'd rather go with a liquid cooling solution, you'll find room for a 240mm radiator up front regardless of the type of motherboard you install, and/or room for a 240mm on the bottom if installing a mini-ITX motherboard.

For storage chores, there are three internal 3.5-inch bays and three 2.5-inch bays.

