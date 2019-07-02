Cooler Master's low-profile keyboards now come in Cheetos-magnet white

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

I don't like peering into the crevices between the keys on my mechanical keyboard—it's a mess down there, though in my defense, most of the gunk is pet hair (two cats and a dog). Nevertheless, I don't even want to think how much worse it would look if it was a white keyboard. If we differ in that regard, good news—Cooler Master just announced "limited edition" white version of its SK series. Good luck with those Cheetos crumbs.

Specifically, the SK650 and SK630 have been given a white-themed coat of paint. These are both low-profile keyboards, which for me is another turn off. However, as our friends at Toms Hardware noted about the regular versions earlier this year, they're ultra-light and thin, making them easy to carry, and attractive to boot.

Whether you care about the size and weight likely depends on if you frequently transport your keyboard with you. Even though I own a laptop, I still like to bring a keyboard with me—I don't actually plop my laptop on my lap, but I do situate the keyboard there sometimes.

Almost all of the features on the SK650 and SK630 are the same. The only real difference is that the former is a full-size keyboard, while the latter is a tenkeyless (TKL) plank, meaning it lacks a dedicated number pad (and has a smaller footprint as a result).

Otherwise, both keyboards sport an aluminum deck with "extra-flat, contoured keycaps." These are also mechanical planks, with Cherry MX RGB Low Profile key switches.

Additional features include per-key RGB backlighting, on-the-fly macro recording and lighting control, and 512KB of onboard memory to save your custom settings directly to the keyboard.

The SK650 is priced at $159.99 (€159.99) and the SK630 at $139.99 (€139.99). Both are supposed to release to retail today, though at the time of this writing, I'm not seeing any listings.

