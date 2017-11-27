'Come for the pussy, stay for the tale'—cat dating sim Purrfect Date release date set

Purrfect Date bills itself as a "surreal adventure in which the player's human character gets to date cats on a mysterious island". I don't know what else to say beyond that, really, besides that it's due on PC via Steam on December 15.

Developed by Oliver Hindle and Ruby-Mae Roberts—who're known collectively as Bae Team—and published by I Am Bread and Surgeon Simulator outfit Bossa Studios, Purrfect Date is a mix of dating sim and visual novel, infused with dark British humour.

"Choose your own adventure as you romance the talking cats, balance your stats and carry out your research into the dark and questionable history of the Island," reads its Steam page blurb, before citing Undertale, Hatoful Boyfriend and Pony Island as sources of inspiration.

And if you think any of that is odd, check out Purrfect Date's release date trailer:

Followed by its announcement trailer:

Interesting, eh? Again, Purrfect Date is due December 15. More information can be found on its Steam page.