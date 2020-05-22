Popular

Cloudpunk looks amazing in first-person mode

The cyberpunk courier game will start offering a new perspective soon, and you can try it in beta.

(Image credit: Ion Lands)

Cloudpunk's aggressively neon city is one of the best-looking videogame locales I've hung around in this year. Developer Ion Lands works magic with voxels, creating a place that I'd hate to live in but love to gawk at. And thanks to the upcoming first-person camera, I'll be able to gawk a lot more effectively. 

When you're driving around, the camera currently follows your vehicle, and when you're wandering around it switches to a side-on perspective more evocative of platformers. You're always kept a fair distance away. The first-person switch is a pretty big leap, then, and the city looks completely transformed, even though the level design is apparently unchanged. 

According to studio head Marko Dieckmann, the new perspective does reveal some of the tricks the team used to craft the metropolis, but I think I can stomach seeing how the sausage is made if it means I can traipse around a striking cyberpunk city in first-person. 

It's currently in the beta branch on Steam, but it will graduate to the live version soon. 

