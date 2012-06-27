Civilization V: The Celtic Chronicle, part 2 (1150 B.C. to 520 A.D.)

My friends! Gather 'round the fire and prepare to hear an epic tale that spans the entirety of human history! I'm in the middle of chronicling the progress of my Celtic civilization in Civ V's new Gods & Kings expansion, with a new entry every Wednesday. In Part 1 , I led my Ancient Era empire to glorious battle against the French, culminating in the long Siege of Paris. This week, my march through the Classical Era brings closure to the war and all the ramifications that come with it.