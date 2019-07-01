Cheap gaming monitor deals in the UK

The latest cheap gaming monitor deals are the best way to upgrade your visuals without spending ludicrous amounts of money. Whether you’re looking to go bigger, increase the resolution, add a second or third panel… there are a whole heap of reasons to go virtual window-shopping every so often, just in case the best gaming monitor for your setup goes on sale. With the Amazon Prime Day PC deals imminent, prices are already starting to fall.

Picking the best option for a new panel can be tough. Would you prefer a “competitive” monitor with a super-high refresh rate, or would you prefer to put resolution first? Most of the time you do have to pick, especially if you’re looking to pick up a monitor that supports 4K and High-Dynamic Range. Then, of course, there are your variable sync options: if you have an Nvidia GPU, you may want to limit your search to the best G-Sync monitors. If you have an AMD graphics card, you’re looking for one that supports Freesync. Then, of course, there are the specialty panels: Curved and/or ultrawide monitors are great for specific people and specific types of games, but certainly not for everyone.

When you’re sticking to what’s priced to move, you can’t always find a perfect fit, but there’s almost always some way to “advance” your system.

Cheap gaming monitor deals this month (UK)

Our favourite gaming monitors

1. ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q

The best gaming monitor with G-Sync

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz (overclocks to 165Hz) | Weight: 15.4 lbs

Tremendously quick refresh rates

Very low input lag for an IPS display

1440p with 144Hz refresh rate, overclockable to 165Hz

Demands an Nvidia graphics card in order to use G-Sync

Hits the wallet

In our eyes, the top gaming monitor out there right now is the Asus ROG Swift PG279Q . This 27-inch monitor has a 2560x1440 resolution—which we currently consider the sweet spot for high-end gaming—and it offers substantially more pixels than 1080p without being as demanding as a 4K panel. This results in games looking super sharp at 27 inches but the display won’t bring a good GPU down. In addition to this, higher than 60Hz refresh rates are still doable—something not possible on the current crop of 4K displays.

Much like its main competition—the Acer Predator XB271HU —the PG279Q is an IPS panel with a refresh rate that can be boosted to 165Hz. (It's worth noting, though that the difference between 144Hz and 165Hz is negligible.) Inputs include one HDMI 1.4 and one DisplayPort 1.2a and the monitor also features Nvidia's G-Sync technology for variable refresh rates (assuming you're using an Nvidia graphics card). If you're an AMD user, however, you won't benefit from G-Sync and should probably consider FreeSync monitor.

Unfortunately, and a bit predictably, the biggest drawback to this great monitor is its price and while you can find it below the $800/£700 mark, its not by much currently. However, we consider a monitor a fine investment in your PC setup and you never want to buy something you'll have to replace in two years; you want to buy a terrific monitor that will still be going strong in five or so years, ideally. There are 144Hz IPS monitors similar to Asus’s offering, but with FreeSync instead of G-Sync. The Asus ROG Swift PG279Q, however, is the best choice and all its bang will be worth every one of your bucks.

2. Acer Predator X27

The best HDR gaming monitor

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 120Hz (overclocks to 144Hz) | Weight: 27.12 lbs

High refresh-rate that can be boosted to go even higher

Capable of presenting striking 4K HDR graphics

Response time slightly behind competitors

Almost prohibitively expensive

The Acer Predator X27 is an absolutely fantastic monitor that pumps out a crisp 4K resolution, splendid HDR displays, and comes with G-Sync, and a high refresh rate. Marrying an IPS panel to a refresh rate of up to 144Hz when overclocked, the Acer Predator X27 is a breathtaking sight. However, its VisionCare technology, Acer declares, will help to prevent eye strain during longer play sessions. G-Sync allows the monitor to refresh at a variable rate instead of being locked to its max (in this case, 144Hz) and it syncs to your in-game framerate, removing any microstutter or screen tearing when the framerate doesn't quite match up perfectly to that high 144Hz demand.

The Acer Predator X27 welcomes a number of connectivity ports on its left and rear: two USB 3.0 ports on the side; and two USB 3.0 ports as well as HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 out on the back. So, despite the high asking price, the X27 is absolutely worth considering, particularly if it ever receives extra reduction in the holiday sales.

3. ASUS MG279Q

The best Freesync gaming monitor

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 15.9 lbs

Exceptional picture quality straight from the box

IPS, 144Hz, 2560x1440

No blur reduction function

Adaptive refresh range is limited to 35-90Hz

For those AMD users who want a FreeSync dispay, there is no better monitor than the Asus MG279Q . It's a 1440p IPS screen that can refresh up to 144Hz, but because it uses the open FreeSync technology instead of G-Sync, it's not as pricey.

The base design makes for a sturdy monitor while also allowing for plenty of tilting, pivoting, and height adjustments, and the bezel is pretty thin, which is good for a 27-inch monitor that already takes up a bit of space. It also has a light anti-gloss coating: —something that some older IPS displays went too heavy on which resulted in affecting the image quality, but it works very well on the MG279Q.

Due to the great IPS screen, colors look fabulous even from off-angles and the contrast ratio is really fantastic too. Elsewhere, the ability to support multiple inputs offers great flexibility, particularly to those who might want to add a second system like a console. This is thanks to the presence of the internal scaler—one of the main differences between G-Sync and FreeSync. With no other IPS FreeSync displays that can match the MG279Q on specs, this is a terrific monitor and easily the best choice for those that have an AMD graphics card.