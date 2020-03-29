Castlevania season four confirmed

If you've finished watching the third series of Castlevania you won't be surprised by this, since the show was clearly setting up a lot of things to happen in season four, but it's nice to have it confirmed anyway. Yes, Castlevania will be back next year.

Netflix's adaptation is loosely inspired by Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse, released in Japan in 1989 and available now on Steam as part of the Castlevania: Anniversary Collection. You don't need to have played any of the games to enjoy the show, which is mostly about an alcoholic vampire hunter and the many reasons you should never mess with Dracula or his family. There's a fair amount of focus on the villains and their motivations, which gives context that sets off the bumbling heroes who inevitably oppose them.

Between this and The Witcher, Netflix have done well at turning videogames into enjoyably trashy shows and I'm looking forward to more of both.