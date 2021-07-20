Castlevania anime showrunner is now adapting PUBG for screen

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds doesn't seem to lend itself to an animated screen adaptation, but it's happening anyway, and Castlevania producer and showrunner Adi Shankar is working on it. Krafton announced as much today, with Shankar tasked with creating and showrunning the animated project, which doesn't appear to have a network or streaming service attached to it as yet.

In addition to Castlevania, Shankar is also working on Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, based on Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. He's also been named in relation to animated adaptations of Assassin's Creed, Devil May Cry and Hyper Light Drifter.

“As a player, I've been crushing the competition in the Battlegrounds since PUBG released in 2017," Shankar said in a statement. "I’m grateful to Krafton for the trust and confidence they’ve placed in me to execute my vision as a filmmaker and I’m excited to embark on this journey together. To me, this animated project represents another step in the evolution of mending the torched bridge between the games industry and Hollywood. I look forward to revealing to everybody what winning a chicken dinner looks like.”

As for other details, that's it for the time being. Krafton CEO CH Kim says "we look forward to sharing more about this animated project in the near future."