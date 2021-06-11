Captain Laserhawk is a Netflix anime series based on Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Nextlifx has announced an original anime series based on, of all things, the 2013 Far Cry 3 expansion, Blood Dragon.

At the Netflix Geeked Week presentation today, Adi Shankar (executive producer of Dredd) announced Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. The show has been in development by Bobbypills animation studio since 2019, and the series will run for six episodes.

Captain Laserhawk is set in a parallel universe where widespread automation in the 1950s left the majority of citizens without jobs. The world's biggest tech company, Eden, provides universal basic income but also uses its power for mass surveillance and to exert control over the population.

The show's main character is Dolph Laserhawk, a cybernetically enhanced former solider in the Eden corporation's army. Laserhawk wants to pull off a big heist so he can escape with his boyfriend, Alex, said Shankar.

Inspiration for the series doesn't just come from Far Cry 3. Shankar says an influence was Elseworlds, a DC Comics imprint that told stories from alternate realities, and Captain N: The Gamemaster, an animated series that featured "creative interpretations" of Nintendo characters.

No airdate has been announced for Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, but we'll update this article when we know more.