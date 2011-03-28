Call of Juarez: The Cartel co-op demo planned

The Cartel plans to bring Call of Juarez' wild west gunslinging to the present day. Drug cartels replace cowboys and there will be three characters instead of two. In fact, the whole game will be playable in three player co-op. We might be getting our hands on the game sooner than expected in the form of a demo. Techland brand manager, Blazej Krakowiak, told ScrawlFX that a demo is definitely planned, saying that it will "probably a co-op demo, but I can't tell you whether it will be before or after release." For a look at Call of Juarez' new direction, watch the latest trailer , or have a browse of the Call of Juarez: The Cartel site for more info.