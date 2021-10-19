Everything we know about Warzone's The Haunting event

The Call of Duty: Warzone Halloween event, The Haunting, returns later today. The now-annual event comes with bigger and better cameos than last year, with Scream's Ghostface and Frank the Rabbit making a presumably spine-tingling appearance. The event will run for a few weeks, so let's take a look at everything we know about it.

Warzone Halloween event start time

The Haunting Halloween event begins today and will run until November 2. It will unlock across each region at the following times:

1 pm ET

10 am PT

6 pm BST

7 pm CEST

Providing you already have Warzone or Black Ops Cold War installed, you should be able to access it with no further massive downloads.

The Haunting activities

You can play as a ghost this year in the Ghosts of Verdansk LTM. Instead of going to the Gulag, you can become a Ghost after being eliminated for the first time. You won't have any weapons, but you can use Super Jump to leap through the air, teleporting abilities and Spectral Blast, which is an AoE stun attack that slows enemies and disables vehicles.

You can then swipe at an enemy until they drop and you'll be able to grab their soul. If you collect three souls, you can spawn back as your Operator. If you want to avoid a cursed death like this, you'll want to head to the Sacred Ground. But be warned: if enough Ghosts attack the Sacred Ground, they can destroy it and will hunt you.

Your Operator will also experience fear, which can cause you to hallucinate if you reach 50 Fear points or more. Losing squadmates, getting hit and camping will increase Fear, whereas eliminating players, reviving a squadmate and completing a contract decreases it.

For Black Ops Cold War players, you'll get new LTMs such as Infected, Prop Hunt Halloween, and Scream Deathmatch, as well as a Hallow's Eve Outbreak challenge. For this challenge, you'll need to survive for ten minutes while the difficulty of the Region increases every two minutes. It's gonna be a difficult fight.

Scare Packages containing high-value rewards will spawn every five rounds in round-based maps and Outbreak Region. Zombies have a chance of dropping the new Jack O'Lantern reward, too.

The Hammer and Sickle melee weapon will also be available at the end of the event and then it's just a short wait until Vanguard.

(Image credit: Activision)

Warzone The Haunting event rewards: LAPA SMG, blueprints, and more

As ever, there will be some tasty rewards up for grabs for taking part in the event. New challenges will become available that will net you an SMG, some blueprints, map changes and more. There will be two sets of nine challenges for the first week—one for each game— where you can earn a whopping 19 items, including those blueprints.

If you manage to complete all nine challenges in either Warzone or Black Ops Cold War you'll be rewarded with the LAPA SMG.

Warzone Scream skin: How do I play as Ghostface?

If you want to place as Ghostface from Scream, there's only one way to get him we know of so far: buy the operator in a bundle. In this bundle, you'll get:

Ghostface (Scream)

Finishing move : Violent End

: Violent End Weapon charm : Cordless Phone

: Cordless Phone Wrist accessory : Scary Hours

: Scary Hours Weapon blueprints : Ghost Blade (knife), two yet unnamed

: Ghost Blade (knife), two yet unnamed Emblem and calling card

Baker also gets the Frank the Rabbit skin bundle from Donnie Darko. There's only so much you can get for free!