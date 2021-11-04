Popular

Here's when Call of Duty: Vanguard unlocks

Find out when Vanguard unlocks in your time zone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard release times
Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally less than 24 hours away. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Vanguard sees the series returning to the World War 2 era. And while you've no doubt preloaded the game in preparation for launch, you might be wondering exactly when you can play.

Vanguard has a global release so it will launch simultaneously across all time zones. To help you out, this guide tells you exactly when the game unlocks in your region. So whether you're keen to jump straight into the campaign, or you've got your sights set on Zombies, here are the Call of Duty: Vanguard release times.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard release date is November 5 at 12 am EDT/ 4 am GMT/ 5 am CET. You can preload the game right now through the Battle.net launcher on PC—or via PlayStation or Xbox if you've opted to play on console—so you don't waste any time when the game goes live.

The system requirements for Vanguard are much kinder on your storage than previous instalments, taking up less than half the space of Warzone at launch.

Here is a list of the release times across different regions:

  • Los Angeles: 9 pm PDT (Nov 4)
  • New York: 12 am EDT
  • London: 4 am GMT
  • Berlin: 5am CET
  • Tokyo: 1 pm JST
  • Sydney: 3 pm AEDT
In the meantime, if you want a quick refresher on what to expect from Call of Duty's latest instalment, here's everything we know about Vanguard

Sarah James

