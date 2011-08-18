Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available to pre-order on Steam

The next title in the monolithic Call of Duty series edges ever closer. You can now pre-order Modern Warfare 3 on Steam for £40 / $60. There aren't any pre-order bonuses listed, and it doesn't yet say whether you'll be able to pre-load the game for instant access the very minute that it's released, but if you intend to pick up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Steam, it's right there, waiting for you.

In other Call of Duty news, a Call of Duty Elite dev at Gamescom confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 will have dedicated server support . For more CoD, take a look at the latest footage of the Spec Ops survival mode .