CVG have done an in-depth analysis of the latest trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's spec ops survival mode, pointing out all of the UI cues and weapon appearances that you might have missed amidst the carnage and exploding dogs. You can find the original version of the trailer here for comparison. For more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, check out the most recent screenshots , and 13 minutes of in-game footage from this year's E3 conference.