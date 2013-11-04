Call of Duty: Ghosts trailers were inevitable... here's two of them

Where will you be at midnight tonight? Personally, I'll be randomly clicking on internet links, delving further into the hole of unproductive time-wasting and feeling guilty about not getting a Good Night's Sleep. As PC gamers long acquainted with digital distribution, I'll guess that your own plans probably don't involve queueing in the cold, or in some barely-lit supermarket, waiting for a copy of Call of Duty: Ghosts. For some, though, it will. That's because Call of Duty: Ghosts is a Big Deal. Just look at all the trailers Activision are throwing out for it. One of them even features Megan Fox, who you may remember for the uncredited role 'Stars-and-Stripes Bikini Kid Dancing Under Waterfall' in Bad Boys II .

First, though, we'll look at the trailer that wasn't designed to appeal to some non-existent personification of a fist-bump. It's a further glimpse at the recently revealed co-op mode Extinction, in all its bug blasting glory.

While this particular video doesn't show much of how the mode will play out, Extinction is the part of Ghosts I'm most looking forward to trying. Infinity Ward made some great co-op missions with their last two Modern Warfares, and hopefully they can continue that streak here. Although, yes, the lack of a dog is a disappointment.

But forget all that, because here's a live-action trailer, gaudy swagger and all:

Remember when the first Black Ops live-action trailer effectively conveyed Call of Duty's wide appeal without being self-indulgent aspirational fantasy? I miss those days.

Call of Duty: Ghosts is out tomorrow.