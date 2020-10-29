Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War gets new system requirements that are slightly less demanding

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War is just a few weeks away and today Activision released a new trailer that explores many of the extra features PC players will enjoy: 4K resolution support, uncapped framerate, ray-traced shadows, DLSS, and ultrawide and multi-monitor support too. And there's also an update set of system requirements that are actually lower than those recommended for the beta, which is great if your machine is just on that line of being able to play it.

The trailer, which you can watch above, is pretty much what you'd expect from Call of Duty. There's some shooting, some screaming, and a lot of explosions, but it's cool to see that Activision is taking the PC version seriously. Though the glimpse of it is brief, the settings menu is particularly nice because it looks like you can compare settings on the fly with a preview window.

The new system requirements are equally as exciting, though. The biggest change from the beta is that the minimum specs now suggest a meager Intel Core i3 with just 8GB of RAM, while the recommended specs want at least an i5-2500K with 12GB of RAM. Here's the full list:

Minimum specs:

Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit (v.1803 or higher)

Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

8 GB RAM

MP Only 50GB, 175GB for all game modes

Recommended specs: