Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare system requirements released

Those hoping to boost jump, murder and run away from massive waves next month will need to make sure their system can run Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Thankfully Activision has published the minimum requirements on Steam, though 'recommended' requirements are nowhere to be found. In terms of specs, it's only a small leap higher than what we needed for last year's Call of Duty: Ghosts. Memory and video card requirements stay the same, while the game will require a whooping 55GB space on your drive.

The minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit / Windows 8 64-Bit / Windows 8.1 64-Bit

Processor: Intel CoreTM i3-530 @ 2.93 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 810 @ 2.80 GHz or better

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 @ 1GB / ATI Radeon HD 5870 @ 1GB or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Hard Drive: 55 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX-compatible

Advanced Warfare releases November 4. That hasn't stopped Activision releasing a 'launch trailer' a whole two weeks ahead of the game's actual launch. I suppose when you own one of the biggest game franchises in the world you can release the launch trailer whenever the hell you like.