Buy-to-play MMO Black Desert Online launches in March

Daum Games has announced that the fantasy MMO Black Desert Online will launch on March 3. If you can't wait until then, the studio also revealed that applications for a second closed beta test, which will run from February 18-22, are now being accepted.

Black Desert Online is a “buy-to-play” game with no subsequent subscription fees required, although vanity and convenience items will be available for purchase through the in-game store after launch. It offers both PvP and story-driven PvE combat, and promises “the deepest character customization of any game currently on the market.” In fact, the standalone Character Creator is available as a free download, and characters created with it can be imported into the second beta and the full game when it goes live.

Black Desert Online is currently available for pre-purchase in $30, $50, and $100 packages, with the latter two guaranteeing access to the second closed beta. The second half of Daum's “Beauty and the Beast” character creation contest—that would be the “Beast” part—is also underway, with closed beta access, pearls (the in-game currency) and a few physical goodies up for grabs. Find out more at blackdesertonline.com.