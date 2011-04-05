Bulletstorm demo now available

The game's been out for six weeks, but if you've been waiting to try Epic's insane shooter, then now's your chance. The new singleplayer demo provides one of Bulletstorm's Echoes missions, a level from halfway through the singleplayer campaign that can be replayed to try and get the best possible score. As well as the default (and boring) assault rifle, you can play with the super-accurate revolver and the chain gun, which shoots explosive bolas' that can be detonated once they're wrapped around your enemies. The demo skips past the slow-burn intro and lets you get straight to the improvised murder. Grab it now on Steam .