Build your own Humble Bundle out of 2K games such as Bioshock Infinite, XCOM and Civilization 5

A bunch of excellent 2K-published games—including Bioshock Infinite, Borderlands 2 and Civilization 5—are 75% off on the Humble Store right now. But if you fancy more than one, you can build your own Humble Bundle out of them: the more you buy, the bigger the saving.

If you add three to your basket, you'll get them for 80% off. Four games is 83% off, and if you buy five you get a whopping 85% discount.

Some of the most recent 2K games, including XCOM 2, aren't on the list, but it's still not to be sniffed at. Here's the one I made, which includes Civilisation 5 and the Brave New World expansion, Spec Ops: The Line and XCOM: Enemy Within, the expansion to Enemy Unknown.

$20 for all of that is a steal. A portion of the money will go to Covenant House, a charity helping young homeless people.

Click here to make your own.