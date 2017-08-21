Our favorite BioShock moments

Game: BioShock

Several twists are revealed at once in BioShock: the nature of the plane crash that brought you to Rapture, that someone who has been helping you is not who he says he is, and that the character you’ve been playing is a puppet in the truest sense of the word. Most shocking, however, is your encounter with Andrew Ryan (in yet another twist, you’re not exactly strangers) who in many ways has been set up as the “boss” of BioShock. Unlike any other video game boss, however, you don’t meet him at the end of the game but somewhere around the the middle, and the “boss fight” is really him using you (and a golf club) to take his own life.

Especially compared to the by-the-numbers boss fight that takes place at the end of the game, our encounter with Ryan is chilling, shocking, and utterly horrifying. It’s a cutscene, I guess: you have no control and all you can do is watch. But the story allows the cutscene to feel completely fair—you have no choice but to obey, that’s the point—and the feeling is not of simply watching some action take place on the screen but of carrying out a brutally violent act against your will.

—Christopher Livingston