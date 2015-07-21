Build of the week: Snef's Bloody Angel

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

Saying Overclock.net user Snef’s Bloody Angel build is striking is like saying Mount Rushmore is a sculpture—in both cases there is much, much more going on than that. The first of our Build of the weeks to feature watercooling, Snef built the Bloody Angel to be his personal gaming rig inspired by the white CaseLabs Magnum SMA8 case and by the challenge of matching an interesting color throughout the build—in the case of the Bloody Angel, white and red. This is an inspiration that can be seen in many of his other builds, like the (sponsored) Icy Blue Angel II build and the Green Carnage build which are similarly organized around a color.

In addition to the CaseLabs case, the Bloody Angel features an incredibly tight and neat color coordinated watercooling system, an Intel i7 4770k CPU, two Galaxy GTX 780 HOF GPUs, an Asus Maximus VI Formula Z87 motherboard, as well as two SSDs (OCZ Vertex 4 256GB, OCZ Agility 3 240GB) and a hard drive (Western Digital Green 3TB). Most of the modifications made to parts was painting them to match the color scheme (specifically the RAM, waterblock, radiator, and pump mount). Snef said that the hardest parts of this build were the planning and the sleeving; with all the build plans he carries in his head, he says he can spend weeks at a time pondering over a build. To other builders considering a similar build, Snef recommends to build what you like instead of polling a forum and to plan every little detail extensively.

Bloody Angel Parts List

CPU: Intel i7 4770k

Cooling: Bitfenix Spectre Pro BFF-LPRO- 12025R-RP 120MM Red LED (16x), Darkside 480 Radiator (2x), Darkside 240 Radiator, Darkside D5 Vario Pump (2x), EK-D5 X-TOP CSQ – White Acetal (2x), EK-Multioption X3 250 w white acetal ends (2x), EK-UNI Holder D5 (2x), Bitspower White Crystal Links, EK-HD Tube 10/12mm 500mm- 2 pack (13x), EK Supremacy CPU Waterblock – Plexi-Nickel CSQ, EK-RAM Dominator (CSQ) Waterblock – Plexi Nickel, EK-FB Kit Asus M6F – Nickel, EK-FC780 GTX HOF – White Acetal + Nickel (2x), ColdZero Custom GTX 780 HOF backplate, ColdZero Custom Xonar Phoebux backplate, EK Water Blocks Fluid Blood Red 100ml (4x), Aquacomputer Aquaero 5 XT USB Fan-Controller, Aquacomputer Ultra Poweradjust (3x), Aquacomputer Black Faceplate 5.25 Mount Tray for Poweradjust 2, Aquacomputer Flow sensor MPS Flow 400 G ¼

Motherboard: Asus Maximus VI Formula Z87

Memory: Corsair Dominator GT 16GB DDR3-2133

Video Card: Two Galaxy GTX 780 HOF

Sound Card: Asus Xonar Phoebus

Power Supply: Silverstone Strider 1500w

Storage: OCZ Vertex 4 256GB SSD

Storage: OCZ Agility 3 240GB

Storage: WD Green 3TB HDD

Case: CaseLabs Magnum SMA8 White w XXL Clear windows

Other: CaseLabs 120.2 Flex-Bay Rad Mount

Other: Case Feet by Fannblade