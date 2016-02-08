Build of the week: Cerbero

Finally, a PC I can ride into Valhalla. Behold, Cerbero, an impressive project from case modder Warboy. It’s an angular, abstract build that could impale a person on a bad day. On a good day, it’s impaling benchmarks and eyeballs thanks to some decent specs and those industrial peaks and valleys.

Warboy, though not part of an automotive cult in the post-apocalypse, has expertise in things shiny and chrome, having welded together Cerebro out of thick metal bars. Sparks flew and its form emerged. He then painted the freestanding emblem with an anticorrosive epoxy primer, airbrushed it, outfitted the frame with an array of LEDs, and popped the components in. Vroom, vroom.

The design elevates the hardware, and six fans keep dust from settling too easily on its exposed innards. I’m a fan of Cerbero’s design. There’s a feeling of spontaneity and fun in its jutting angles and excess. And it isn’t overtly homage or imitation—just metal sculpture, albeit with a PC hanging from the bottom like an infant robot monkey.

For more pics and information, check out the build log or Warboy’s Facebook page.

Cerbero components:

Motherboard: MSI Z97A GAMING 6

GPU: MSI GTX 980 GAMING 4G

Chassis: Cerebro custom build

RAM: 16GB AVEXIR Blitz 1.1 Series - DDR3 (4x4GB)

PSU: Bitfenix Fury 650G

Fans: Bitfenix Spectre Pro LED white

LED: Alchemy 2.0 Magnetics Led Strips

CPU: Intel i7 4790k

Fan Controller: Lamptron CW611

SSD: Samsung EVO 128GB

HDD: 4TB WD Green (2 x 2TB)

Liquid cooling: