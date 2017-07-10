Build of the week: a full grown man can live and die inside this PC

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

Someday, this statement may be true: I raised my son Jath in a big computer box where he spent his days playing Doom. He’s 40 years old now, but the box has kept his skin and demeanor softer than sheep's wool.

Rapid climate change may kill us all within the century, but at least my hypothetical son Jath will stay liquid cool in my rip and roaring gaming PC. That’s if I can get the plans, at least. This big boy box was put together by Bob Lindall, a US case modder who predicted and built the gaming PC singularity centuries before it was due.

At a glance, it looks like an innocuous chassis, a bit bulky and poorly decorated, but pull on the sides and it pops open, revealing a cozy chair and a PC fit for a king—a king of a very small, tight space, but a small, tight space that kills Crysis. Crysis is still our benchmark, yeah?

Dubbed the Krazy Case, it’s constructed from old aluminum frame kits previously used for projection screens and decked out with a keyboard tray, a cozy racing chair, and an extra support beam for a steering wheel controller. If you truly want to forget about the outside world, the Krazy Case is the next best option to living inside a vacuum—which it would be, if not for plenty of ventilation. Looking cool isn’t enough these days. Get some damn fans.

For more pictures and information on the build process, check out Lindall’s Facebook album and build log .

Krazy Case components:

GPU: GeForce GTX 1070

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K

Mobo: MSI Z270 SLI

RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4

PSU: EVGA 850W GQ

Fans: Hyper 212 Evo, Raidmax RF-120

Monitor: LG 29” 21:9 UltraWide