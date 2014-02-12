Broforce beta hits Humble Store, heading to Steam Early Access next month

Can you guide your bro through a Metal Slug styled bropocalypse without brosploding? Broforce asks all the important questions, like can Bronan the Brobarian stand up to a world full of nameless goon armies with a single blade? Which of the 15+ available bros will deliver the most efficient pastiche of '80s and '90s action cinema? Is it Rambro or Brobocop? I'm partial to John McClane send-up, Bro Hard, but each to their own. You say brotato, I say brotato.

A free "brototype" version of this jolly run 'n gun goon-massacre sim is playable in your browser on the Broforce site , which is a good way to find out whether or not you like it enough to pay to get into the beta. Access is available for $15 on the Humble Store , and is due to pop up on Steam Early Access next month. A full release is expected in summer according to a message sent over by Free Lives' new publishing partners, Devolver Digital. There's a moderately exciting video, too, detailing new characters and upcoming multiplayer modes, which you'll find right here.