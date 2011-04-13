Brink system specs revealed. Will use Steamworks

Brink is approaching fast. In fact, its official release is just four weeks away.

To celebrate, Splash Damage have revealed the system specs, and confirmed that the game will be using Steamworks (not the alternative we're not going to mention because it upsets us too much).

Thanks to Steamworks, we'll be enjoying the following features come release:



Steam Achievements



VOIP



Challenge Leaderboards



Valve Anti Cheat



Dedicated Servers



Friends Support (including invites and joining session in progress)



Steam Cloud (for save data)



Here are the cold, hard specs for your viewing pleasure:

Minimum Specs

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz or equivalent



Memory: 2GB RAM



Graphics: NVIDIA 8800GS / AMD Radeon HD 2900 Pro or equivalent



OS: Windows XP (SP3)/Vista/Windows 7



Hard Drive: 8GB of free space

Recommended Specs

Processor: Intel Quad Core i5



Memory: 3GB RAM



Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 / AMD Radeon™ HD 5850



OS: Windows XP (SP3)/Vista/Windows 7



Hard Drive: 8GB of free space

Brink is due for release in North America on May 10 and May 13 in Europe. For more on Splash Damage's innovative shooter, watch the most recent trailer , or read our multiplayer preview .

Will you be installing Brink on launch day?