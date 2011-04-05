Brink trailer breaks out the gatling turrets

The latest Brink trailer shows more of the destructive tools that will make up your heavily customised loudout. Molotov cocktails and sticky bombs are all very well, but they can't stand up to the gatling gun turret, and surely nothing is as good as the self resurrection injection. It's like a stabby elixir of eternal life. Brink is out next month, on May 17 in the US and May 20 in Europe and Australia. For more on the game, check out our recent Brink preview .