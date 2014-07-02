Bloody new Gods Will Be Watching trailer heralds July launch date

Devolver Digital has announced that Deconstructeam's Gods Will Be Watching , a "point-and-click thriller" about ethical dilemmas and tough choices in a nasty, brutish world, will be coming later this month. And for those who doubt the "nasty and brutish" part, it's also released a new gameplay trailer in which a man chops off somebody's arm with an axe.

I suppose the arm-chop is a bit of a spoiler but for what it's worth, it's not the worst thing you'll see in the new Gods Will Be Watching trailer. In case that doesn't sufficiently make the point, here's a tidbit from the YouTube description that illustrates very clearly what you'll be up against in the game: "There's no good or evil, just decisions, with only you as the judge of your actions," it says. "Is eating your friends the best way to stay alive, or just the easier?"

That's not the sort of question that comes up every day and even though everything I know about Gods Will Be Watching, I learned from this press release, I am absolutely intrigued. I also can't help but reflect upon those innocent days of the 1980s, when Leisure Suit Larry in the Land of the Lounge Lizards caused such an uproar with its lewd suggestiveness. How far we've come!

Gods Will Be Watching will launch on July 24 in two formats, a standard release for $10 and a collector's edition for $20 that will include a soundtrack, a 50-page digital art book and a 40-page digital comic that will dig into the backgrounds of Sgt. Burdern and Xenolifer. If you're still not convinced, you can try the original minigame on which Gods Will Be Watching is based, developed for the Ludum Dare 26 game jam, at godswillbewatching.com .