Gods Will Be Watching trailer shows brutal survival, reveals June release date

Pixels have long been the tool used to create cheerful worlds full of vibrant charm and wholesome challenges. Increasingly, that's no longer the case. Subversive indies have defaced the magical squares, having them enact all manner of depravity. Gods Will Be Watching is the upcoming expanded version of a Ludum Dare entry , and further destroys the purity of the pixel through torture, sacrifice and dystopian squalor. It looks pretty great.

"Set against the backdrop of an interstellar struggle," explains a press release from publisher Devolver Digital, "Gods Will Be Watching follows Sgt. Burden and his crew in six tense chapters from hostage situations and wilderness survival to biological weapon prevention and agonizing torture scenarios. Each decision is crucial and players will need to choose between the lives of their team and the saving the world from genocide."

Billed as a point 'n click thriller, the game asks players to solve puzzles and make difficult choices that will affect both the wellbeing of their crew and, potentially, the fate of the planet at large.

Gods Will Be Watching will be available in June on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store.