Blizzard teases new Overwatch voice lines and dance emotes

"Next round's on me."

Earlier today, Blizzard teased three new Arena maps that are coming to the Overwatch anniversary event. But that, apparently, was only the beginning. A little earlier today on the main Overwatch Twitter feed, the studio offered a "sneak peek"—or perhaps, more accurately, a "lurking listen"—of some of the new voice lines that are on the way, while over at OverwatchLatAm it showed off a few sweet dance moves, too.

First, we talk.

And then we dance!

The Overwatch anniversary event will kick off on May 23, and will include a free weekend running from May 26-29. Blizzard is being coy about what exactly the event will involve, but I suspect it's going to be pretty big. A new Overwatch Game of the Year Edition, with bonus loot boxes, skins, and content for other Blizzard games like Diablo III and Heroes of the Storm, will also be released when the event goes live. 

