Black Friday gaming monitor deals UK: punchy panels for tear-free gaming

Black Friday Gaming Monitor deals (Image credit: Asus) Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Gaming Monitor deals

2. Gaming TV deals

Black Friday is here and monitor deals are all over the place, vying for our attention. So if you're looking to upgrade your screen to make the most of the latest games, now is the best time to go bigger, go for a faster refresh rate, or grab an HDR display that'll make your games pop. If you find the trifecta, all the better.

Black Friday is here a monitor deals are all over the place, vying for our attention. So if you're looking to upgrade your screen to make the most of the latest games, now is the best time to grab a gaming monitor you buy will stick with you for a while and likely outlast your current gaming PC.

Right now the best gaming monitor for PC gamers lands in the sweet spot of 144Hz refresh rate, with a 1440p native resolution. You should steer towards IPS or VA panels since they offer better color and contrast than TN panels (while still nailing those high refresh rates), though you'll end up seeing a lot of TN panels at really good prices.

Thankfully, gaming monitors aren't as hard to get as, let's say, a graphics card, so expect to see plenty of stock and hopefully reasonable shipping times. That being said, there are going to be so many on sale, it'll be hard to see what's really a deal or not. Don't worry though, that's why we're here.

If you were one of the lucky few to snag an RTX 3080 or RTX 3090, be sure to keep an eye out for the best G-Sync monitors to provide the smoothest gameplay you can get. AMD RX 6000-series GPU owners, we didn't forget about you! We will make sure to keep an eye out for killer FreeSync monitor deals as well as G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitors out there too.

Black Friday Gaming Monitor deals

ViewSonic VX2718 | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | £245 ViewSonic VX2718 | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | £245 £169.99 at Amazon (save £75.01)

This one has some curved goodness for extra immersion, as well as a 165Hz refresh, and tasty 1ms response. All that's topped with some nice built in speakers, and although it's a little dim, its a great deal right now.

Acer Predator XB253QGX Acer Predator X35 | 35-inch | 3440 x 1440p | IPS| £2,175.15 £1,351.99 at Box (save £823)

This swanky version of the Acer Predator—one of our favourite gaming monitors ever—will not disappoint. Not only do you get an extra wide curved screen, but one that comes with a 180Hz refresh rate and G-Sync Ultra for smooth frames, too. And that's topped with a 2ms response time, and it even sports built in speakers.

Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q Asus TUF Gaming VG259Q | 24.5-inch | 1080p | IPS | £249.99 £149 at Box (save £100)

Coming with adaptive sync, this 144Hz monitor hits a pretty sweet spot as far as gaming is concerned. It's nice and cheap right now, but still delivers on the most important aspects a gaming monitor needs. That speed, and 1ms response will see you well in competitive games.

Acer Predator XB253QGX Acer Predator XB253Q | 24.5-inch | 1080p | IPS| £299 £199.99 at Box (save £99)

Another one for the competitive gamers out there. With a 2ms response and smooth 144Hz refresh, along with G-Sync compatibility, this is one worth checking out for those packing an Nvidia GPU. It's a toned down version of one of our favourite monitors ever. Oh, and it comes with built in speakers, which is nice.

LG 27GN800-B | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | £519.97 LG 27GN800-B | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | £519.97 £279.97 at Laptops Direct (save £240)

Given the name, Laptops Direct is probably not your first port of call for monitor deals, but this 27-inch LG is a great price right now. Even if the 'saving' looks a trifle generous compared to the level it's been retailing for... But with a 144Hz refresh rate, a genuine LG IPS panel, and a 1ms response time, this will make for a great gaming monitor.

LG 27GL850-B LG 27GN850 | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | £344.99 £299.99 at Amazon (save £45)

This one comes darn close to the one at the top of our best gaming monitors list, its just the 1440p version essentially. With 144Hz refresh and a 1ms grey-to-grey response, it's got your back in gaming. And G-Sync compatibility can mean less screen tear for those packing an Nvidia GeForce GPU as well. Nice.

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day.

Black Friday TV deals

There's something to be said about being able to sit on your couch with a wireless controller and playing your favorite computer games on a massive TV. Our deals bots are working overtime to find the best TV deals on the internet.

When will Black Friday gaming monitor deals start to appear? Black Friday is November 26 this year, but many retailers usually start to doing Early Black Friday sales waaaaay before that. Last year we saw sales start November 1st, but we've been seeing big sales kicking off as early as Halloween for some major retailers.