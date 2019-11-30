Black Friday 2019 graphics card deal: save £45 on a powerful GTX 1660 Ti

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

This year Nvidia wisely released a series of graphics cards that run modern games beautifully without the burden of additional ray tracing tech that few games really use. These cards are no-nonsense, no-frills powerhouses designed to get your games running at a smooth, high FPS, especially on a 1080p monitor.

We gave this card a score of 88 in our GTX 1660 Ti review. As Jarred wrote: "Real-time ray tracing might sound cool, but if it tanks performance, we're just fine without it. And so, half a year after unveiling its Turing architecture, Nvidia is rolling out the mainstream options, minus the ray tracing and deep learning. It's everything the gamers wanted from Turing, with none of the extra bloat. Say hello to the GTX 1660 Ti."

That makes this card a tempting prospect at a discounted price. Ebuyer has knocked £45 off the card for Black Friday. The GPU has 6GB of DDR6 memory onboard, boost clock of 1845MHz, and dual fan cooling. I don't have one myself, but reading around reviews, purchasers have found this to be a strong card that's also quiet.

Asus GTX 1660 Ti 6GB | £234.99 (save £45)

A terrific alternative to a pricey RTX card, this will run games beautifully on a 1080p setup.

Head to our deals hub for more Black Friday 2019 graphics card deals, and don't miss out on the excellent savings on mice, keyboards, monitors, and more, in out roundup of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals in the UK.

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Black Friday deals

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Black Friday and Cyber Monday for up-to-the-minute savings.

Black Friday gaming laptops | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming chairs | Black Friday monitor deals | Black Friday TV deals | Black Friday graphics cards