Bit.Trip Fate traces a line towards Steam in time for the Summer Sale

By

In a last minute dash, Commander Video has slipped into Steam with a PC port of the fifth game in the Bit.Trip series, just moments before the digital behemoth closed its doors and launched the Summer Sale. Good thing he's been working out recently . Bit.Trip Fate takes classic schmups as its inspiration, repurposing the side-scrolling shooters in a musically-charged, faux-retro style.

Here's the video:

Thanks to the sale, the typically tough bullet dodging side-scroller is currently 50% off .

While the PC release of the Bit.Trips has been sporadic and out of order, we're now only one game short of the full collection: the series' finale Bit.Trip Flux.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
