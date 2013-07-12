Bit.Trip Fate traces a line towards Steam in time for the Summer Sale

In a last minute dash, Commander Video has slipped into Steam with a PC port of the fifth game in the Bit.Trip series, just moments before the digital behemoth closed its doors and launched the Summer Sale. Good thing he's been working out recently . Bit.Trip Fate takes classic schmups as its inspiration, repurposing the side-scrolling shooters in a musically-charged, faux-retro style.

Here's the video:

Thanks to the sale, the typically tough bullet dodging side-scroller is currently 50% off .

While the PC release of the Bit.Trips has been sporadic and out of order, we're now only one game short of the full collection: the series' finale Bit.Trip Flux.