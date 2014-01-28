Bioshock Infinite's Burial at Sea: Episode 2 trailer is intriguing, full of spoilers

Don't worry, I'm going to be very careful to avoid spoilers in this opening paragraph, just to protect those that stumbled here accidentally after a drunken night of unrestrained hyperlink clicking. I've even gone so far as to choose the least spoilerful frame of this new trailer for the above image. Even so, spoiler: Bioshock Infinite's second story DLC will contain a gun. Sorry, I know you'd have preferred to discover that for yourself.

Well ain't that a thing?

From that brief teaser, it would seem that Elizabeth will be meeting some recognisable characters from Bioshock's pre-Infinite world. Moreover, a version of Booker that only she can see and here. It's a role reversal for the pair, but given that this time we'll be controlling Elizabeth, it's one that makes sense.

I spoke to Burial at Sea's producer Don Roy before the release of Episode 1, and, while at that stage he wasn't prepared to go into detail about this second chapter, he did reveal the studio's motivation for the switch. "The one thing I will say is that she's very different from Booker," Roy said. "The exciting thing about doing that - the reason to do that - is to be able to see the world through her eyes. As we were talking through the possibilities, it became, 'well, we can't not do this'. It's what fans want, it's what we want."

Overall, I enjoyed Burial at Sea: Episode 1 , mostly because I liked the scrappy, desperate combat that resulted from the lack of available resources. Despite that, it did feel lacking. It was, in all, just another fairly standard bit of Bioshock content, and, after the lavish opening third, not a particularly interesting representation of "fallen" Rapture. Hopefully the second episode, and its new protagonist, will help to liven things up, and create a compelling mystery out of its clash of characters.