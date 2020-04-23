The best M4A1 builds for Warzone

Hunting for the best M4A1 loadout for Warzone? You can't really go wrong with the M4A1 assault rifle in Infinity Ward's battle royale mode, but you can increase your chances of acing firefights with the right build. If you're shelling out for an expensive Loadout drop, you want to make sure it's worth it.

Accessing your loadout in Warzone is very different to how you'd select it in Multiplayer, so consult our Warzone loadouts guide to learn how to edit your loadout and prepare for a battle royale match. To get you started, I've selected my favourite M4A1 builds, outlining the best attachments, how they enhance your weapon, and situations in which they're bound to shine.

The best Warzone M4A1 loadout for all situations

Reliable all-rounder

Attachments

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Stock M16 Grenadier Optic: Operator Reflex Sight

Operator Reflex Sight Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Rear grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Secondary

Stock M16 Grenadier (Image credit: Infinity Ward) Extending range and increasing recoil control.

Kar98k

Perks

E.O.D

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

This build is well-rounded and versatile. It holds its own at mid and relatively long ranges, so it's perfectly viable at any point in a match.

The Stock M16 Grenadier is a handy barrel as it increases your damage range, while bumping up the weapon's accuracy and lowering recoil. Smoother handling at mid ranges is handy, but you also want to actually see your enemy as you send them to the Gulag: the Operator Reflex Sight is a worthy choice for that as it's clean and minimal, and helps you get the job done. Add an extended magazine to this build if you want, but it's worth mentioning that the Commando Foregrip already reduces your movement speed.

Low profile

Attachments

Monolithic Suppressor (Image credit: Activision) The perfect muzzle for a stealthy build.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Stock M16 Grenadier Optic: Thermal Hybrid

Thermal Hybrid Stock: Singuard Arms Invader

Singuard Arms Invader Underbarrel: Bipod

Secondary

MP7

Perks

Cold-blooded

Ghost

Tracker

Throwables

Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Smoke Grenade/Heartbeat Sensor

Of course, a suppressor is an essential addition to this stealthy build. Always go for the Monolithic Suppressor over the Lightweight option, as compromising your damage range just isn't worth it.

A stealthy build must be paired with a slow and patient gameplan, and these attachments support that style. The Bipod underbarrel is useful for following another player and steadily taking them out, while also adding crouch and prone recoil control.

Quietly holding angles naturally falls into the approach you take with this build, and the Tracker perk makes it easier to stalk your prey. The Singuard Arms Invader increases your walking movement speed while aiming, and the Commando Foregrip helps you to eliminate opponents quickly by stabilising your aim.

Steady hand

Attachments

Granulated Grip Tape (Image credit: Infinity Ward) A grip for accurate, controlled shots.

Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Corvus Custom Marksman Optic: Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex Stock: M-16 Stock

M-16 Stock Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Operator Foregrip Rear grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Secondary

MP5

Perks

E.O.D

High Alert

Spotter

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

This M4A1 Warzone loadout focuses on accuracy, so your movement speed is noticeably reduced. The Corvus Custom Marksman barrel reduces aim-down-sight and movement speed, but stabilises your shots while adding range. Granulated Grip Tape further aids the precision and steadiness of your shots.

This loadout is for you if you're confident in your aim: your reduced mobility makes it harder to escape if you mess up. Expect to win longer range firefights though, if your reflexes are up to scratch.

Your tactical and lethal slots help to deal extra damage, with the Snapshot Grenade briefly revealing where your opponents are lurking (within it's blast radius). Remain alert at all times and you're bound to rack up eliminations from just a few bursts of devastating shots.

Aggressive

Attachments

50 Round Mags (Image credit: Infinity Ward) More rounds to take out more enemies.

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Stock M16 Grenadier Optic: Viper Reflex Sight

Viper Reflex Sight Stock: M-16 Stock

M-16 Stock Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

Secondary

725

Perks

Double Time

Restock

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Warzone's map is huge, with stretches of open land where snipers can pick off other players for fun. So an aggressive playstyle may not be the most advisable way to operate in the lull that occurs halfway through the match, but as the gas closes in, this is the best M4A1 loadout in Warzone to help you dominate the late game.

The M-16 Stock boosts your aiming stability, which makes your AR feel more reliable. While attaching the 50 Round Mags extended magazine reduces your movement and aim-down-sight speeds, the additional ammunition is beneficial for extended battles. As always, optics are important, and the Viper Reflex Sight is a small, no thrills sight that's simple to use.