The best Grau 5.56 builds for Warzone

We've run the numbers and discovered the best Grau loadouts for Warzone. If you unlocked the Grau 5.56 back in season two, it's time to dust it off for some high stakes action in Verdansk. Otherwise, prepare to spend some time unlocking it.

Every assault rifle feels different, and the Grau 5.56 is no exception. This lightweight option rivals the range and mobility of its class competitors, without compromising accuracy. Let's clear a spot in your loadouts for a shiny new setup that'll put your opponents to shame. Here are the best Grau builds, and its impressive selection of attachments.

How to unlock the Grau 5.56

There are a few weapons that require you to complete specific challenges in order to access them. To unlock the Grau 5.56, you need to get five kills in a minute when using an assault rifle 25 times.

It's a steep task, but you can make quick work of it if you own CoD: Modern Warfare. Simply hop into Multiplayer with an assault rifle like the M4A1 or M13 and begin stacking eliminations. Maps like Rust and Shipment are an ideal size for storming through the challenge as players spawn close together.

Accessing the Grau as a free-to-play Warzone player is significantly harder. It's best to wait for a free Multiplayer weekend to grind through these types of challenges. While trying to unlock the Grau in regular Warzone and Plunder matches is technically possible, it's extremely difficult and not worth your time.

The best Grau loadout for each situation

Reliable all-rounder

Attachments

Tempus 26.4" Archangel (Image credit: Infinity Ward) Offers recoil control at the expense of movement speed.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4" Archangel

Tempus 26.4" Archangel Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

60 Round Mags Rear Grip: XRK Void II

Secondary

HDR

Perks

Double Time

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

It takes a while to unlock all the weapon attachments for the Grau, but this is where the grind begins to pay off. This build opts for a balanced setup, making it easy to adapt to if you're used to flitting through Verdansk with other assault rifles. Landing my Semtex on a panicking opponent is the highlight of my Warzone matches, so consider equipping one for your lethal slot.

The Commando Foregrip underbarrel stabilises your aim and recoil, and is a stellar attachment considering how early you unlock it. This loadout also takes full advantage of the Grau's extended mag capabilities with the 60 Round Mags. The Tempus 26.4" Archangel barrel reduces mobility slightly, so attach the XRK Void II rear grip to avoid it slowing you down.

After squirreling away cash over the course of the match, you're due a rewarding loadout drop. The Overkill perk ensures you get your money's worth, handing you a Grau 5.56 and an HDR to help you protect yourself at any distance. Amped is necessary for quick weapon swapping when you notice an ant-sized opponent on the horizon and want to take them out. Double Time gives you a few more seconds to distance yourself from oncoming squads and find some cover before an inevitable firefight.

Low profile

Attachments

Monolithic Suppressor (Image credit: Infinity Ward) Boosts damage range and keeps shots quiet.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4" Archangel

Tempus 26.4" Archangel Optic: Merc Thermal Optic

Merc Thermal Optic Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

Secondary

Handgun

Perks

Cold-blooded

Ghost

Tracker

Throwables

Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

It's fun to noisily dominate out in the open, but there are perks to slithering around under the radar. This setup maintains the Grau's lethality while helping you to maintain a low profile. It shares several attachments with the all-rounder build above, with a few tweaks to keep you safe.

Unsurprisingly, you need a suppressor to silence your antics as you gun down squads. Unlike the Tactical and Lightweight Suppressor attachments, the Monolithic variant also increases the damage range of the weapon, making it the most valuable. Thermal optics reveal more information about your surroundings so use the Merc Thermal Optic to pinpoint others. You can count on the Ranger Foregrip for keeping the Grau's recoil low when you need to land sensible and precise shots.

Cold-blooded, Ghost and Tracker form a quiet perk trio. Cold-blooded keeps you out of heated situations, and Ghost ensures your heartbeat won't betray you to enemy sensors. Tracker reveals enemy footprints on the floor so keep a watchful eye on the surrounding area for threats. Leave an explosive surprise for an unsuspecting enemy with your Claymore, or go out of your way to hunt nearby players down with the Heartbeat Sensor.

Unstoppable

Attachments

Merc Foregrip (Image credit: Infinity Ward) Hip fire accurately.

Barrel: FSS 20.8" Nexus

FSS 20.8" Nexus Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

50 Round Mags Rear Grip: FTAC R-89 Rubber

Secondary

Handgun

Perks

E.O.D

Pointman

Tune Up

Throwables

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Earn your reputation as a formidable force in Warzone with this aggressive Grau 5.56 loadout. I prefer using it without optics as its iron sights are sufficient for close combat encounters. Having C4 and a Stun Grenade at your disposal also tops up any additional damage you need to land.

Similar to the Archangel, this barrel buffs the Grau's range and handling at the expense of mobility, so settling on No Stock negates any major hits to your movement speed. The FTAC R-89 Rubber rear grip is a vital addition as it adds recoil control, which helps you keep your shots on target. The Merc Foregrip adjusts your hip fire accuracy for those intense moments when there's no time to aim-down-sights.

You can tear through the opposition while still being a reliable team player. Two of your perks benefit the wider squad to keep your party ploughing forward like a well-oiled machine. I have a newfound appreciation for the Pointman perk, which gives your entire squad more cash as you complete missions. As long as you stay on task, this lets you treat your pals to a loadout drop marker earlier in the match. Tune Up allows you to revive faster, whereas E.O.D stops you getting fried by fire and explosives.