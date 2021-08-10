Need a hand finding the best Warzone Gallo SA12 loadout? Shotguns are always a niche pick in Warzone. Whether that's because of their limited utility in long-range gunfights or the seemingly one-note playstyle they encourage, the Gallo SA12 has, for many, been relegated to Cold War Zombies action ahead of anything else.

However, I'm here to tell you: get your shotguns back out. The Gallo is far from a wet blanket in Verdansk, as I've found out the hard way far too many times. With a little polishing, you too can sprint around two-shotting tangos like it's nobody's business. Here are a couple of the best Gallo SA12 loadouts for Warzone, and some advice on how to best use it.

The best ranged Gallo SA12 Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Choke

Agency Choke Barrel: 21.4" Reinforced Heavy

21.4" Reinforced Heavy Laser: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: STANAG 12 Rnd Tube

Secondary:

M4A1

Perks:

EOD

Overkill

Amped

Throwables:

Semtex

Stun Grenades

Today, I'm going to maximise the Gallo SA12's range. How do we do this, you ask? Simple: bung a bunch of attachments on it until it bursts.

Head into the Gunsmith and give yourself the best possible chance against enemy SMG-wielders, without compromising too much on other factors.The Agency Choke is super important here—it silences your shots from enemy radars, sure, but it also beefs up your maximum damage range which is extremely important with shotguns. The Ember Sighting Point further increases this, along with making you a bit more accurate when hip-firing the Gallo.

The biggest benefit to the Gallo, however, comes in the barrel slot. The 21.4" Reinforced Heavy is a monster, both beefing your damage range up and, crucially, increasing your fire rate. This is essentially a damage boost, and because you have that 12-round tube mag, you can afford to be tossing shells out with reckless abandon.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The thing that makes the Gallo SA12 so good is its reliability. Most other shotguns have some kind of extreme drawback that makes them a far more risky proposition, like the R9-0 which has a huge delay after you fire two shots. Sure, its two shot kill time is ridiculously fast, but you have to be so close for that to happen that your time-to-kill jumps up massively after that. The Gallo has no such issue, firing steadily with its semi-automatic action, and overall being a whole lot more of a safe bet than its rivals.

Paired with a nice ranged AR like the M4A1, the Gallo with this ranged build is a solid replacement for an SMG, with Amped available to you if you need to quickly switch to it for some indoor action. It also takes enemies by surprise quite a lot. In close-quarters, most enemies expect to be shot at by a submachine gun, so getting a shotgun out and destroying half their health with a single shot puts the fear factor in them. That psychological advantage can be the final nail in the coffin in that split second before you finish them, and your TTK when dealing max damage is faster than most SMGs until you start taking four or more shots to kill.

Basically, hit all those pellets and you should be golden with the Gallo, especially if you utilise your other kit right. Stun Grenades and Semtex can be solid options to stall or flush enemies out of cover, and what follows is you expelling an unhealthy amount of metal into their face.

The best mobility Warzone Gallo SA12 loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 22.7" Extended

22.7" Extended Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Marathon Stock

Marathon Stock Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

Secondary:

MG82 (unlocked at level 15 of the Season 4 battle pass)

Perks:

EOD

Overkill

Amped

Throwables:

Throwing Knife

Heartbeat Sensor

If you don't care about your Gallo SA12's range because you want to go point-blank at all times, this is the loadout for you. With the Sound Suppressor slowing you down much less than the agency Choke and still keeping you off the radar, the only thing that'll hurt is its range reduction. The 22.7" Extended barrel mitigates this slightly though, and you have a whole load of bonuses helping you out as well.

Mobility is what you're using this loadout for, with the Tiger Team Spotlight boosting your movement speed significantly. The Marathon Stock improves your movement speed while you're aiming and firing, and the Serpent Grip boosts your Gallo's ADS speed. Stack these three attachments up, and you'll feel like a true speed demon. With a decent bit of strategy you could feasibly get right up close to your enemies and shred their armour and health before they have a chance to do anything about it.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Your MG82 is a sound backup for those instances when you're not deleting foes right in their faces, and I've ensured Overkill is on this loadout because it's just essential to have a longer-range weapon alongside your shotgun. Of course, feel free to grab a Ghost loadout at the next opportunity though. It'll help you big time with all that sneaking around and sprinting to enemies' personal space bubbles.